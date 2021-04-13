TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.91 Per Share

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TFIF stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Tuesday. 1,490,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,383. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.81.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

