TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.91 Per Share

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TFIF stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Tuesday. 1,490,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,383. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.81.
About TwentyFour Income
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.