Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading Up 12%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 42,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

