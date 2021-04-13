Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TLCC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Twinlab Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Twinlab Consolidated
