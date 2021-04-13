Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TLCC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Twinlab Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Twinlab Consolidated

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc is a holding company with interests in the development, manufacture and marketing of nutritional supplements. The firm produces vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, Trigosamine and Alvita brands.

