Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $142.24. 3,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $1,843,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,789 shares in the company, valued at $78,674,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,056,101. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

