Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.51 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

