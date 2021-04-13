Typhoon Network Price Up 85.2% Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $703,172.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00261476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00661677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.83 or 0.99582092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00913381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

