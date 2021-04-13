U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $1.14 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

