U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

