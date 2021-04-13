Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ubiq has a market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $141,465.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,589.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.18 or 0.03553620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.97 or 0.00423348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $718.35 or 0.01147726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00509515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.00354884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

