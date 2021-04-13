Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 80.3% in March

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBQU stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

