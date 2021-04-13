UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,731 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Erie Indemnity worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

