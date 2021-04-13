UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,173 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Landstar System worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

