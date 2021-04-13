UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Graco worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

