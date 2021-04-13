UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.