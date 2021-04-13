UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.97% of IGM Biosciences worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,492 shares of company stock valued at $404,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of -1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

