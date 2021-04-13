UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of National Vision worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 461.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Vision by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

