UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 115,740 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.