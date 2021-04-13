UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 236,440 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.