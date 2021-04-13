UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of LHC Group worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.