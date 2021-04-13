UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Chemed worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $27,789,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemed by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $467.97 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.86 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

