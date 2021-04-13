UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,834 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

