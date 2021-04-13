UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Huazhu Group worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

HTHT stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

