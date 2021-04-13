UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

