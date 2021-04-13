UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

