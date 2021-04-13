UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.32 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alteryx worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 56.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 931.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $576,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,390 shares of company stock worth $11,406,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

AYX stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -318.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

