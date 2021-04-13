UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.78 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

RGA stock opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

