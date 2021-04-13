UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.57 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Perrigo worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.22, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

