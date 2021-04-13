UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.11 Million Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of PTC Therapeutics worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

