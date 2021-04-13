UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.25 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Planet Fitness worth $27,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

