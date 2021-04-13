UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.08 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aramark worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

ARMK opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. Aramark has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

