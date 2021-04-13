UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 158,472 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Douglas Emmett worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

DEI stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.