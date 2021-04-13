UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 169,068 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Webster Financial worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

