UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Apache worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco raised its position in Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

