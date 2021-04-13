UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

TECH opened at $403.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

