UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Highwoods Properties worth $29,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

