UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

