UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Nielsen worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

