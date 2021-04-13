UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

