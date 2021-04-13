UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,934 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Rapid7 worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

