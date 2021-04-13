UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 85,027 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.26% of Herc worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

