UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 188 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 188 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 267 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 219.36.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.