UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.64. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 37,575 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.