UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.