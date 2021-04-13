UBS Group Reiterates €143.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.46 ($147.60).

SU traded down €2.00 ($2.35) on Tuesday, hitting €133.46 ($157.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.50. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

