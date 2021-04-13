UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 7,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

