UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
ALFVY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 7,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.26.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
