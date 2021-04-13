UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPMYY remained flat at $$12.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

