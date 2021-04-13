UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 81.2% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

