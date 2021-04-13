UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.