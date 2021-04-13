UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
