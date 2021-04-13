UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of UGI worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UGI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

